Mariah Carey is being sued for a minimum of $1.25 million in restitution by her estranged sister. Alison Carey claims that the way she was depicted in Mariah’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, was full of falsities and as a result, the book has caused emotional damage.

As gathered from legal documents acquired by TMZ, the lawsuit particularly highlighted portions of Mariah’s book that claimed when the singer was 12 years old, Alison “gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out, and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns.” Alison denies those claims and says Mariah hasn’t provided any evidence to back them up.

The media outlet also said that in the lawsuit Alison noted after a 2015 home invasion, she was the victim of a brain injury. She feels as though Mariah has disregarded her and her fragile state, instead, using “her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister.”

Relatedly, Alison accused Mariah of falsely portraying her in the book even though the singer knew she was dealing with her own alleged abuse she experienced as a child from their mother, Patricia Carey. Last year, Alison sued their mother for sexual abuse, claiming Patricia “subjected her to satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age,” said the outlet.

This isn’t Mariah’s first time being involved in a lawsuit either. Back in 2019, the singer was sued by her former assistant for “sexual battery, discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination.” The previous year, she was sued

for $500,000 by promoters who claimed she backed out of concerts she had signed on to do without providing sufficient reasoning or notice beforehand.

In essence, Alison feels as though Mariah exploited her truths and fabricated some experiences completely as a way to get people talking about her book and promote sales. Things between the sisters look pretty bad and this lawsuit seems like it’s going to make things a whole lot worse, regardless of who’s telling the truth.