At this point, we are all well aware that Ashanti had COVID-19. It was one of the reasons her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole was postponed. What we didn’t know was that Ashanti was not the only one who was affected by her diagnosis.

Apparently, after Ashanti tested positive, her mother did as well. And while Ashanti’s case was mild and she experienced minimal symptoms, it was not the same for her mother, Tina Douglas, who had to be taken to the hospital.

During a recent conversation with Ebro in the Morning, Ashanti explained what happened.

“I got tested the night before we were supposed to leave,” she said. “I got tested as a precaution. I know I don’t have it, so I’m just doing this as a solid for them, so I can get on the plane. So the plane was ready, bags were packed, my stylist was at my house, we were doing fitting … So when I got the results, I was like, ‘Me? Are you sure this is mine?’ I was stunned.”

As for symptoms, Ashanti shared that she had the sniffles and had lost her sense of smell but attributed it to allergies. She had also just come back from Safari in Africa.

Because her symptoms were so mild, she was willing to do the Verzuz battle from her home. But organizers felt it was best that she not. (Doing the Verzuz at home, would have still required a team of people to be with Ashanti. She’d need hair, makeup, a camera operator, a sound operator etc.) It still wasn’t safe.

While we don’t know if Ashanti was the reason her mother was eventually diagnosed with COVID, she also caught the virus. Naturally, Ashanti was concerned for her mother’s safety. “… My mom actually got it really bad. She was in the hospital for five days … Oh my gosh, y’all, I was going crazy. I snuck in the hospital; they had to kick me out. It was bad.”