By now, many of us know the unusual story of Mary Cosby and her extremely unorthodox marriage to her step-grandfather Robert Cosby, who was the husband of her late grandmother.

Still Mary says participating in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she was shocked by the way the network decided to include the story of her marriage in the trailer for the new show—including on social media.

Cosby told US Weekly, “That was more of a disappointment for me because I feel like social media is a place I don’t feel comfortable in.”

Still, Mary did want to be honest about the nature of her relationship.

“I felt like it was time and I felt like it was the right thing to do. … I mean, it is unconventional, but it’s not unheard of, I guess, in other countries.”

But Mary said with the marriage being included in the trailer, she didn’t feel like she had the opportunity to share her own story.

“They put that story right there with me. It didn’t set it in a good light for me.”

And you know social media, if people have opinions, they aren’t shy about sharing them. And Mary said she has seen more than a few of them.

“Sometimes I read it and sometimes I respond back to them and block them. Then sometimes I read it and [think], like, ‘OK, that’s your opinion,” she explained. “I try to separate it and I try not to put emotion into it. … In my mind, I’m not here to make sense. I’m here to tell you, ‘This is what Mary is and this is what I’m about.’ And this is my story and you don’t have to accept it again.”

Mary said while their marriage wasn’t based on love. She said she and Robert were “best friends” in the early days of their marriage and it eventually blossomed into something else.

“I think it started changing into a loving relationship when I started wanting a son … probably two [or] three years into the marriage. I think that’s when I felt that I knew that this was my life, once I started having that craving [to be] a mom and [have] a family. … I have no regrets, I have no shame.”