I can vividly remember a time that I relished in wash day. It was a time of relaxation and self-care. However, after becoming pregnant with my daughter, it became a chore. I’m sure that this is a feeling to which many women can relate. That struggle was the inspiration behind Carol’s Daughter‘s Wash Day Delight collection.

“The inspiration behind Wash Day Delight is about making that day that some of us view as arduous and long, more delightful,” Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price tells MadameNoire. “Also recognizing that it may not be possible to take the ‘day’ out of ‘Wash Day’ but I can make the products interesting and innovative and hopefully save you some time.”

What stands out the most about this collection is the simplicity of it. At this time, there are only two products: the Water-to-Foam shampoo and the Jelly-to-Cream conditioner. So often, wash days gets bogged down by a ton of different products because our hair needs so many different things to thrive, which is why the minimalist approach to this collection is so refreshing.

The Water-to-Foam shampoo is designed with a targeted applicator that is not typically seen on shampoo bottles. The reason for this is that Price wanted customers to be able to easily access their scalps while shampooing to ensure a deep clean from every wash day session. However, the nozzle is not the only unique feature of this product. The consistency of the shampoo is also what sets it apart from other shampoos on the market. It starts off as a water-like liquid and then “transforms to gentle foam lather for a deep clean without stripping or harsh friction to help cut down time on wash day.” This cleanser was also designed to help cut down that time through the use of high-quality ingredients, such as aloe, which works to restore “moisture to help soften and detangle even before conditioning and rose water which is perfect for gentle scalp care.”

“On a personal note, it is a mission of mine over the next few years to get our consumer to love her shampoo,” Price says. “We are very into our conditioners – the rinse-off kinds, the deep ones, and the leave-ins. But, the shampoo process is important. It is not a means to an end and when you use cleansers made for our hair, the experience can be well…delightful.”

The Jelly-to-Cream conditioner picks up where the cleanser leaves off. This dual-acting rinse-out conditioner helps to lock in moisture without leaving strands feeling greasy or weighed down. Its key ingredient, glycerin, “easily spreads through hair and its tangle-melting technology provides the perfect slip so curls glide past each other, untying hair’s knots, so you can detangle in less time.”

“The Jelly-to-Cream Conditioner is made with large amounts of glycerin, which is a natural humectant,” Price explains. “The texture changes from jelly to cream as it comes in contact with wet hair. It glides through the hair and makes detangling a dream.”

Each product comes in two versions — one that is infused with aloe and one infused with rose water. So if you’re bored and simply burnt out from your regular routine, consider remixing your wash day with Carol’s Daughter’s Wash Day Delight collection.