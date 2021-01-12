MadameNoire Featured Video

Martel and Melody Holt, who were first introduced to us via “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” have undergone a couple of personal challenges. Mainly Martell has admittedly been cheating on his wife for years. In the past Melody had been forgiving and even taken him back after learning of his mistress. The two have welcomed children into the world since Martell’s indiscretions.

But this season is different. Melody has had enough, filed for divorce and what was once a tense marriage is turning into a toxic divorce.

The Holts are still in the process of filming the show so we’ll be able to witness quite a bit of their falling out with one another, in addition to their dynamic with the other couples on the show: LaTisha & Marsau Scott and Kimmi & Maurice Scott .

The new season of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” returns on January 30. And in anticipation of the new season, OWN has released a trailer detailing more than a bit of the drama.

Things blow up when Martell tells Melody outright that “this other person is satisfying me.”

Melody throws her drink at him, telling him that she’s “tired of hearing him saying that sh*t.”

Martell says it’s the truth. Melody assures him that it’s not.

Later, after the two have resigned to get a divorce, Melody tells her costar, Marsau Scott, that the back and forth between herself and Martell has become so stressful, she’s contemplating filing for sole custody of their four children.

In another scene, Marsau tells Martell that when he and Melody’s children were at his house, they asked him if he would be their daddy. Obviously, Martell didn’t take it well and threatened to beat Marsau’s a$$.

Finally, the conversation about the child Martell fathered outside of his marriage come to light. While the other cast members are simply asking about it, Melody seems to be more certain.

While the two are having a conversation, Melody says, “Congratulations, your mama told me you got a little boy on the way.”

Martell smirks uncomfortably but says nothing. Looks like this season will be one to remember.

You can watch the full trailer in the video below.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE returns with new episodes starting Saturday, January 30 at 9/8c.