Lashana Lynch To Star In Netflix’s New Matilda Musical

If you’re a child of the nineties, you probably grew up on the movie Matilda starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and a host of other memorable characters.

One of them being Ms. Honey, played by Embeth Davidtz in the film from 1996.

Now that we’re in the age of reboot and remake, quite a few of our favorites are getting a rebrand. And this time, Ms. Honey will be played by actress Lashana Lynch in Netflix’s musical Matilda.

Lynch starred in Captain Marvel, and incited racists when it was announced that she would be the next Bond in the new James Bond film No Time to Die.

Matilda has already been turned into a musical for Broadway and now it will be coming to streaming platforms.

According to Variety, “The musical movie is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s classic about a 5-year-old named Matilda, whose precocious nature and gift for telekinesis help her overcome bullying from her parents, classmates and even the school’s principal Miss Trunchbull.”

Matthew Warchus directed the Broadway musical and is on board to direct the film as well.