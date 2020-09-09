Bow Wow Allegedly Punched Ex Kiyomi Leslie In Her Stomach While She Was Pregnant, Held Her Against Her Will

This is the week of leaked audio. First, there was the conversation between Cyn Santana and Joe Budden, in which she accused him of physical abuse. Now, with the release of audio from the blog On Site, Bow Wow is also heard being controlling with his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

You can read the transcript of the audio and listen below.

Kiyomi: This man hit me in my stomach.

Person 1: I saw that with my own eyes. All four of my eyes.

Person 2: He knows she’s pregnant. Why hit her in the stomach.

Bow Wow: She a cop out bro.

Kiyomi: I want to leave. I want to leave.

Bow Wow: Watch what I do to your sh*t. Your mama, your sister. Watch what I do.

Kiyomi: You can’t break something you ain’t make.

Bow Wow: You ain’t no f*cking body, bro.

Kiyomi: I ain’t nobody so let me leave.

Bow Wow: I’m not!

Kiyomi: You got me in this room like a f*ckin prisoner.

Bow Wow: It’s no bars in this b*tch.

Kiyomi: So why I can’t leave?

Bow Wow: Cuz you ain’t bussin a move and you can’t get around me.

Kiyomi: I gotta fight you to get out the room?

Bow Wow: I guess so. Ima burn you boy. Told you boy. She don’t know who she f*ckin with. I ain’t them n*ggas you f*ck with boy, I’m very powerful in this. You won’t work a day in your f*ckin life, f*ckin with me. I’m telling you right now n*gga. You think I’m playin. She think I’m playin like I will not take my whole 2019 and f*ck over her life and everybody she involved with. You think it’s a game, bro. You’ll have a hard time.

Talk then you can leave.

Kiyomi: I don’t want to talk to you. Whatever you can say to me, you can say with them in the room. I don’t want them to leave.

Bow Wow: I swear on the Bible, I’m not about to f*ck with you bro.

Kiyomi: I don’t care. You swore to God you would never hit me again but we’re here.

Bow Wow: I’m tellin’ y’all, y’all can leave.

Person 2: She don’t want us to leave.

Bow Wow: Ain’t nobody about to do nothing to her…We about to be some sittin in the room ass muthaf*ckas ain’t we?

You can listen to the audio of the conversation below.

You may remember Leslie for the time she alleged that Bow Wow drug her by her hair through an apartment after she was seen speaking to another man. At the beginning of 2019, Leslie claimed that during the dispute, three of her ribs were broken. At the time, Bow Wow’s reps claimed that Leslie was the aggressor and pointed to the scratches on his face in his mugshot as proof. He also claimed that Leslie threw a lamp at him during the argument. Both of them were arrested in Atlanta.

After the arrest, a video of the two arguing in an elevator when Bow Wow got extremely aggressive, stepping into Leslie’s face, pushing her arm and snatching an object out of her hand, surfaced on the internet.

The video was troubling but it did not feature him striking her in any way so more than a few people were able to excuse it.

Leslie is not the only woman to accuse Bow Wow of being violent with his romantic partners.

In 2015, after the two called off their engagement, Erica Mena made claims that he beat woman.

The accusation came in the midst of a social media back and forth between the two when they were sending not so subliminal shots at one another.

In an Instagram comment, Mena wrote, “I just pray the karma of his woman beating doesn’t effect [sic] his seed.”

Bow Wow has seemingly responded to the audio with a short message via his Instagram stories.

He wrote the words, “Dedicated to my exes #Album” with a heartbreak emoji beneath it.