Jasmine McGriff Of MAFS Season 8 Not Only Has A New Man After Divorce From Will Guess, But A New Baby, Too

For those who tuned into Season 8 of Married at First Sight in Philadelphia, you will remember Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess. They seemed like a promising couple when they met at the altar, but they ended up bumping heads over McGriff’s desire to be married to a man who would take on traditional gender roles (pay the bills) and his feeling not supported by her in his dreams to coach. He also wouldn’t show any affection towards her, and gave her mixed messages about them being able to work through things instead of being honest about how he was really feeling. Though she would desire to stay married by Decision Day, Guess asked for a divorce.

While there were rumors about Guess’s dating life after the show, not much was known about how Griff was doing back in the dating pool following the disappointing end to her marriage. As it turns out, she’s been doing just fine, because she’s just welcomed her first child with “the love of my life.”

The beauty shared the big news on Christmas posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a bright red gown before revealing that she gave birth on December 22.

“What a year? This has truly been the year of unpredictable circumstances. I started this year off, accomplishing goals I’ve had for over 10 years; but when COVID showed it [sic] true colors, this allowed for a new goal to present itself…LOVE!” she wrote.

“I’ve found a new love for affection, for completing tasks, and for family and friends. I was shocked to discover that I was growing my own sonflower but overwhelmed with love and support from those closest to me during such a rough time,” she continued. “On this Christmas Day, I just want to remind people to tell those you love them. Show them affection (even if from afar). Life is too short.”

“To the love of my life, you have shown me more love than I’ve EVER experienced before,” she added. “The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us!”

McGriff went on to share a maternity photo of herself with her partner, asking followers, “Ain’t he fine?!?!”

This is all great news for the Philly native. Following her split from Guess, she was honest about feeling as though he didn’t take part in the show for the right reasons. She made that clear in 2019 when she called him out after he tried to seemingly wish her and her family well on Instagram after their season concluded.

“Attention seeking behavior, I’m over it!” she said in response, telling him to delete everything about her and her family in his message. “Here you go saying a bunch of nothing! You hated production! You didn’t sign up honestly, you weren’t honest during the process and I called you out on it! Plz don’t F with me tonight! Cause I GOT TIME TODAY!!!”

She went on to claim that Guess had depression during their season and told her that he didn’t think love would come out of the experience, giving the impression he was not all in from the beginning. However, she did share optimism about her future without him in a separate message around that same time.

“While it was an interesting journey, my future is bright and I’m choosing never to look back.”

Looking forward she did, and now she has a new love and a new baby boy to show for it. C’mon family! The year 2021 just started and already MGriff is winning big. We love to see it.