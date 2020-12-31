You Can Blame Christina Milian’s Latest Pregnancy On Savage X Fenty

Thanks to COVID, there just might be a baby boom next year. Singers and entertainers, Cassie and Christina Milian have already announced that just a year after welcoming their last baby, they’re both going to be expecting another child.

But according to Christina Milian, being stuck in the house due to a global health crisis might not have been the only reason she is currently with child.

Actually, Rihanna might want to hold some of this weight.

Recently, on her Instagram stories, Milian, 39, revealed that she was wearing Savage X Fenty on the night her child was conceived.

In case you’ve missed it, there’s currently an Instagram trend where followers ask people to post various pictures throughout different moments in their lives.

One fan asked Milian to share an image when she was pregnant and didn’t know it yet.

Instead, she posted an image of herself in pink and pineapple lingerie set from Rihanna’s line and wrote:

“Not pregnant here yet…but…was the day the story made a drop off…thanks @savagexfenty.”

As an ambassador for the brand, Milian originally posted herself in this set back in August.

If you’re looking to replicate Milian’s luck, the exact is sold out but there’s a similar one still available.

This is the second child Milian and her husband, Matt Pokora. They share 10-month old son Isaiah and Milian has a 10-year-old daughter, Violet, with her first husband Terius “The-Dream” Nash.