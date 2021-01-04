Simple Ways To Protect Your Peace In 2021

The year 2020 brought immense challenges none of us could have anticipated. It was a year that taught us a lot about ourselves and what’s truly important. And while we don’t know exactly what awaits us in 2021, whatever the New Year brings, it’s important that we strive to keep ourselves in a positive headspace and protect our peace of mind.

To guard your peace means to guard your heart, mind, and your home from unnecessary stressors and negativity that seek to disrupt your joy and distract you from the things that are truly important. For some, these stressors may manifest as a toxic work environment. For others, it may be a chronically negative and troublesome relative or friend. Whatever the source of your stress, it’s crucial to recognize it for what it os and deal with it accordingly.

In life, ups and downs are inevitable. Trouble comes to us all, but we do have some level of control over the elements that we allow to make us perpetually unhappy. Here are 10 ways to protect your peace in 2021.

Tap in spiritually

Whatever your religious beliefs are, when it comes to guarding your peace, tapping into your spiritual source can help. Spirituality and prayer have been found to have a positive impact on mental health. As explained by Luna Greenstein in an essay for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, religion can help a person to “tolerate stress by generating peace, purpose, and forgiveness.”