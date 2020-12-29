Lisa Raye And Vivica A. Fox Call Out Claudia Jordan For Defending Nicole Murphy

On a recent episode of Fox’s Cocktails with Queens, the co-hosts got into a heated exchange about Nicole Murphy’s entanglement with Lela Rochon’s husband Antoine Fuqua.

The conversation was sparked when the hosts watched an interview between Halle Berry and her best friend in which they discussed girl code procedure when it comes to dating your friend’s ex. According to Berry, “That’s a cardinal sin, you don’t date your bestie’s exes. If I know you, I’m not dating your past nothing because that’s just not cool….”

Claudia Jordan asked the other hosts if they agreed with Berry’s statement and Vivica A. Fox was the first to give her opinion, and in doing so she brought Nicole Murphy into the mix. “Absolutely, it’s called girl code,” she said. “I’m happy to hear Halle say that, I really am because there’s plenty of fish out there in the sea. When you see that someone is there fishing in your area, that really makes you look at a person very much sideways. I’m going to tell you, I’ve known Nicole Murphy for a very, very long time and when she dated Lela Rochon’s husband or whatever that little thing was with them … I just was- the hair on the back of my neck just cringed because I know all involved. And there has to come a time, I don’t care…. and especially if you know the person, that something in you should say ‘no,’ something should say ‘no, I’m cool on that” or make sure they’re divorced or something like that because it’s just so many people involved that get hurt and it was one time when I wanted kick Nicole Murphy’s ass, I really did.”

Jordan quickly came to Murphy’s defense saying, “Well that’s my friend,” but was quickly interrupted by Lisa Raye who said “I’m going to stay off this because everybody knows how I feel.”

Jordan continued, “I’m going to address that because that’s a good friend of mine actually. We’ve talked about it and she said that the story that’s out there is not the whole truth, and also I know other women that have said – lay claim, on the same man out here in these streets, being promised a whole bunch of things. And I feel like, -I agree with you, dating someone’s ex or, ‘we cool’, we shouldn’t be dating each other’s exes, and also I feel like we gotta stop letting the men got off scott free…”

Vivica and Lisa weren’t having it and their faces quickly made that clear. “You said, ‘I know she said it wasn’t the truth that was out there’… you just have to realize, the camera don’t lie,” Vivica said. …”There was a lot of evidence that was right there to see. It didn’t look like they were having tea.”

Jordan then offered to have Murphy come on the show to defend herself in her own words. That’s when Lisa Raye suggested that they all wait till after COVID restrictions end so that they can all have the conversation in person with Murphy, to which Jordan and Fox quickly said they thought was a bad idea.

Raye has already made headlines for saying Murphy “might wanna come see me. She might want to see me and tell me that face to face.” LisaRaye wanted Jordan to share what exactly Murphy said that would clear her name, but the host wasn’t comfortable telling.

“I’m in a weird position because I can’t say everything that I’ve had in conversation in confidence with her because that would also be breaking another form of breaking girl code which I’m not prepared to do that either,” said Jordan. “I’m not defending anybody to be with anybody’s husband, nor am I defending anyone’s husband that is out here saying ‘we’re not’ together,’ this, that, and the third…”

While this isn’t the first time Berry has got the bunch caught up in juicy conversation, it seems as though Murphy’s name won’t be out of the mix anytime soon either. If we’re lucky, maybe 2021 will be the year we get to see Lisa Raye and Nicole Murphy in that face to face.