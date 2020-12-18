If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for casual wear that you won’t spot everyone else in on the street. For the longest, our only options for this type of clothing came from large, corporate entities that often unethically produce fast fashion.

But the tides they are a changin’.

Entrepreneurship is on the rise and Black women, in all of our creative genius and amazing fashion sense are creating clothing lines that are innovative and fly.

Today, we’re featuring the work of Nigerian designer Omogbolahan Kolapo and her international womenswear line, complete with tops, bottoms, sets, accessories and even some ornate durags.

The line is perhaps best known for its Jersey collection, which featured ribbed casual wear, cut into unique and stylish shapes, exposed seams and vibrant colors.

Check out the offerings on the following pages and the entire Venus XXI collection, here.