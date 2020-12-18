MadameNoire Featured Video

Keith Powers has been chosen to star alongside Gabrielle Union in a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix screens called The Perfect Find. While Union will also be producing the film with executives from Confluential Films, the movie, based on a bestselling novel of the same name written by Tia Williams, was adapted for the screen by Leigh Davenport. It will be directed by Numa Perrier.

Powers helped break the news on Instagram sharing a news article from Deadline with a caption reading “All glory to God. Any win of mine is a win for 916. Thank you @gabunion, @producertommy, @missnuma, Holly Fleischer and @netflix for believing in me. Can’t wait to get to work. 🙏🏿❤️ ”

He also went on Twitter to add “So many blessings to close 2020. I always find reasons to complain but the truth is I have no room to. Working on being patient, present and focusing on the positives.”

As reported by Deadline, in the film, “Union stars as Jenna Jones, who is hopeful that her new job in beauty journalism will be a fresh start in her life. She soon learns that her new boss, Darcy, is her frenemy. Jenna starts a relationship with the company’s videographer, Eric, and things get complicated when she learns he’s Darcy’s son.” IMDB gives us a juicer taste of the plot saying “Will a forty-year-old woman with everything on the line – her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account – risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback, for good?”

Powers, who is assumed to play Eric, previously starred as Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s miniseries The New Edition Story, and as Tyree in the movie Straight Outta Compton. His girlfriend, Ryan Destiny, is also an actress and the two have been linked as a couple since 2015.

While the release date for The Perfect Find is yet to be known, the dramatic rom-com featuring both Powers and Union seems like something to look forward to in 2021. How do you think these two will pair on screen?