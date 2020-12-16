MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that hand sanitizer has essentially become a matter of life or death, you’re likely using it far more often than you used to. You’re probably noticing how drying it can be as well, especially if you’re spraying or slathering it on multiple times a day now to ward off Covid-19.

Foregoing hand sanitizer when you’re on the go and can’t wash your hands with good old soap and water isn’t an option, but you should know that all hand sanitizers aren’t created equal. While the alcohol in the formulas is what kills the germs and bacteria we’re all trying to ward off, it’s also what dries out our hands and makes them tight and ashy within minutes of use. Now that hand sanitizer isn’t as scarce as it was at the top of the pandemic, you don’t have to settle for whatever you can find on shelves or Amazon.com. You can be a bit pickier about which products you choose to use. We put together a short list of five products that are not only good for sanitizing hands but also nourishing and moisturizing them as well. Check out our picks for hand sanitizers that are good for the skin.

Dove products are synonymous with moisture and their new hand sanitizer is no different. Formulated with Soybean Oil, Stearic Acid, and Echium Seed Oil, this antibacterial offering provides eight hours of moisture while still being 99.9% effective against germs. And it comes in three scents (deep moisture, lavender & chamomile, and shea butter & warm vanilla) and two sizes: 2 ounces for when you’re on the go and an 8-ounce bottle that’s perfect for any shelf or countertop in your home.