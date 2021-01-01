She Tried It: Everspring Cleaning Products Helped Simplify My Transition To Clean Living

Earlier this year, I started paying more attention to the products that I was using on my body and began my transition to clean beauty. However, I was surprised when my fixation on labels and ingredients grew and I began to focus on the cleaning products that I was using around the house.

While researching non-toxic household cleaning products, I remembered Everspring, the natural all-purpose cleaner I had purchased one year prior, and began digging to find out if the line had other product offerings. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that they did. In fact, the line features more than 70 Earth-friendly household items that range from laundry detergent to candles. It also didn’t hurt that the products are well-priced, too.

“Everspring is a great example of how we’re listening—and responding—to the evolving needs of our guests in a way that’s uniquely Target,” said Christina Hennington, senior vice president, general merchandise manager, Target in a statement last spring. “Guests can feel confident they’re purchasing essentials for their home that include ingredients and components they want and have the efficacy they need to get daily routines done. And, at prices nearly 20 percent less than comparable brands and a focus on fresh design, Everspring offers guests another compelling reason to stock up at Target.”

While I haven’t even scratched the surface of what Everspring has to offer yet, I did want to highlight some of my household favorites.

One of my favorite products from the Everpsring line is the laundry detergent. While many commercial detergents contain harsh toxins and carcinogens, this item is non-toxic and made from mostly plant-derived ingredients. I had my reservations about using a natural detergent because I love for my laundry to have a fresh scent that lasts, but my concerns quickly subsided. Every load came out just as clean as they did when I used regular detergent and they had a lasting fresh scent. Best of all, $10.99 will get you 100 ounces.

The next thing that I was excited to try was the dishwasher packs. Although I always keep them up high and out of reach, there’s always the concern that my daughter would somehow get her hands on one and try to eat one and get sick. I was pleasantly surprised that the naturally-derived dishwasher packs from Everspring cleaned my dishes just as well as any other dishwasher packs without the harmful chemicals. Of course, they should still be placed out of the reach of children.

The all-purpose cleaner is ammonia-free and cleans exceptionally well. It has a subtle scent that is derived from 100 percent natural fragrances and it’s made of a 91% biodegradable formula.

I use multisurface wipes for cleaning just about every surface in my house including my daughter’s highchair tray and toys due to their non-toxic qualities. These are sturdy — very sturdy — and I also find it extremely convenient to keep a pack or two in the car for unexpected spills and messes.