Madamenoire Featured Video

Parents use books to not only educate their children but also start meaningful conversations. When Camille Major was looking for a book to read with her son to help him understand that he was adopted, she couldn’t find one. So she wrote her own and called it Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure.

“Our book is my way of letting him know early that we are an adoptive family and making sure we have open communication, and nothing is taboo,” she said.

Initially, it was a story that Major wrote about her and her son’s adoption journey that she planned to have as their own keepsake about their special story. After sharing it with a few friends, they suggested that she share this “uplifting and whimsical” story with the world. Major, whose a human factors engineer at Chevron, obliged because she felt the story would help to be a point of reference for other single women who want to adopt.

“I originally wanted to keep our story private but thought it may encourage others to consider adoption and help kids in foster care get adopted,” the St. Petersburg, Florida native said. “I have heard many perspectives from adoptees to birth parents to adoptive parents and even foster kids. It helped me to see that we have a lot of opportunity to support our children. I am hoping that this book will inspire singles and families, to consider opening their hearts and homes to a child.”

Even though she didn’t have a husband like she had wanted to, she still pursued having her own family because she knew she could offer a loving home. Major almost gave up on her dream of being a mother when things weren’t panning out the way she had hoped. When she was about to bury the idea, she received a call from a woman who had given birth and wanted to connect with her. Finally her dream had come true.

With Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure, which based on her and her son’s first meeting, Major is making sure that she is being as transparent as possible with her son early in his life about his adoption.

“I know adoption can be emotionally painful for some kids as they get older, so I am doing my best to be open and honest to create an environment where he knows I love him and support him.”

Major also wants her son, who is in pre-kindergarten, to know that his adoption isn’t the only meaningful event in his life.

“I want him to see that adoption is only one part of his life’s adventures,” she added. “Just like our trips to introduce him to family throughout the United States and parties to celebrate our legal adoption and his baptism. It is one adventure in his life story.”

Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure is available on Amazon.