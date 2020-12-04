Madamenoire Featured Video

The estranged relationship Dr. Dre, Andre Young, is currently experiencing with his wife Nicole Young, is not the only fraught relationship in the producer’s life.

His eldest daughter, 37-year-old LaTanya Young told The Daily Mail that she hasn’t seen him in 17 years.

The article opens with LaTanya claiming that she’s recently applied for a job as a FedEx driver, while her father is, by most accounts, a billionaire.

But money is not her concern.

“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own…I just really want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”

LaTanya, who is a mother of four, says that Dr. Dre has never met his grandchildren. Over the years, she assumed that his wife Nicole was the person responsible for keeping him from her.

“I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better. I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter.”

But in the nearly six months since Nicole filed for divorce from Dre, after 24-years of marriage, her father has yet to reach out.

According to LaTanya, Dre and her mother Lisa Jackson had three children together LaTanya, LaToya and Ashley, before they split when she was five years old.

LaTanya said that since she was a child, in order to communicate with her father, she had to go through his staff.

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”

LaTanya said that throughout her life, she’s fallen on financial hardship before.

“I was on assistance for a while, it’s embarrassing to say. He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me. He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along.”

LaTanya believed Nicole was to blame for her father’s absence.

“She was very standoffish and mysterious. I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us.”

LaTanya shared that she and her sisters visited her father’s home when they were sixteen. The visit didn’t end well.

“I went to the gate and our names weren’t on the list. The security lady still let us in because she knew us. But Nicole turned into Cruella de Vil. She asked us what we were doing there and said that he was sleeping and she threatened to call the police on us.”

But when Nicole woke Dr. Dre from his slumber, he echoed his wife’s sentiments.

“She eventually got him and he said: ‘When I’m sleeping, I’m sleeping, I don’t care if Jesus is at the door, I’m sleeping.’”

Despite their past, LaTanya is still eager for her children to meet their grandfather.

“I have four kids and he’s never even seen his grandkids. My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don’t even know what to tell them.”