Best Makeup Wipes: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

It’s hard to argue with a makeup wipe that removes more than 99% of makeup. The added bonus when it comes to Neutrogena’s cleansing towelettes is that they do so gently, making them a must-have and a cult favorite.

Gentle enough to use around the eye area (even if you wear contacts), these towelettes are a must-have for removing stubborn makeup like waterproof eyeliner and mascara and they make two-step cleansing at night super easy. Plus there’s a variety of options to choose from, including hydrating, micellar deep cleansing, night-calming, hyaluronic acid, fragrance-free towelettes and more.