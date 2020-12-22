Best Lipstick Brand: The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler has made Black women fall in love with their lips and lipstick with her vegan, cruelty-free, inclusive brand The Lip Bar.

Known initially for poppin’ shades of purples, reds, and blues, the lipsticks are also super moisturizing, thanks to their shea butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E formulas. When The Lip Bar launched a Liquid Matte line promising 8-12 hours of wear without drying your lips out, fans went crazy over Bawse Lady. Michelle Obama is apparently a fan of the brick red shade too.