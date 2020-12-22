Best Nude Nail Polish Brand: Pear Nova

2020 Melanin Awards

2020 Melanin Awards

It makes perfect sense that Black girls would turn to a Black-owned brand when it comes to nude nail polish that matches our diverse complexions.

Rachel James launched cruelty-free, vegan friendly, and 10-free brand Pear Nova to bring luxury to the nail space with her line of creme polishes that merge the worlds of fashion and beauty. When it comes to nudes, Michelle Our Mama, a medium oak shade, is the fan favorite. Check out our sister site HelloBeautiful’s chat with James on opening her own salon in Chicago where her nail polishes are designed here.

