This season of “Little Women: Atlanta” will be different than any season before it. Mostly because the cast lost a primary cast member, Ashley “Minnie” Ross in a tragic car accident. But season six will move forward. In this new season, we see Minnie with the girls—as you might expect she and Juicy are still arguing with one another.

At one point, Minnie throws a paper in Juicy’s face, proving she has heart failure.

Monie and her husband are experiencing marital problems triggered by his infidelity—as Abira bluntly pointed out.

One of the Tiny Twins, Andrea, is on the quest to pursue a modeling career, expecting her good looks will take her where she wants to go.

The Twins continue fighting with Abira who will not let up. At one point, it seems like some saliva was flying—which is a no-no. As you can imagine, all hell broke loose.

But in the aftermath of living without Minnie, all the ladies are attempting to put petty differences behind them as a way to honor Minnie’s life.

The season six premiere will air for two hours and include a tribute to Minnie airing on Friday, January 22 at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime.