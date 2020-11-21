Madamenoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, Good News, and made sure to address the man she accused of shooting her, Tory Lanez, and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, on the first track of the album titled “Shots Fired.” On the song she rapped:

Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-a** b****?

Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ d***.

I know you want attention from the niggas that I get.

I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place.

Lanez hasn’t responded but Kelsey Nicole shared her two cents about what her ex-best friend had to say about her. Her responses was found buried in the comments of her Instagram posts and were exposed thanks to The Neighborhood Talk and The Shade Room. In one of the comment sections she said the Houston Hottie’s lyrics about her was the “The most weirdo s*** she could’ve ever said.” When one fan claimed that “she wanted to be Megan so bad it’s sad” she replied “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean s***. Relax.”

Kelsey Nicole has yet to speak out about the July shooting where Megan thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her. She promised earlier this month to tell her side of the story while on Instagram Live.

“Obviously I don’t have a team behind me, it’s just me. It’s just Kelsey Nicole,” she said. “They got teams, they got Roc Nation. I don’t know who Tory got, but he got a team. Clearly, these are two celebrities so if I speak out different s*** of course, they’re going to spin the stories…And this is really just the beginning. It’s still court dates going on. So this is really something that… I don’t feel like I have to come on here and just tell y’all right away. I don’t owe nobody nothing. But what I will do, I will be clearing my name. I will be, you know, killing some of them rumors. Most of them damn rumors.”

Lanez has been charged for his role in the incident. He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces 22 years in prison according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.