This past September, we reported that Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed a daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond. This baby girl is the third child for Usher who shares two sons Naviyd, 11, and Usher V, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Yesterday, Usher shared the first image of baby Sovereign on what was supposed to be her due date, November 11.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan ♎️ … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan “Life happens when you’re making other plans.” Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho.”

Sovereign’s mother, Goicoechea, who is the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, also shared an adorable image of the couple’s daughter.

Usher and Goicoechea have known each for years but the beginning of their romantic relationship is unclear. Welp now, they’re bonded for life.

Congratulations to these two on a beautiful, baby girl.