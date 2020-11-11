Madamenoire Featured Video

People do some very interesting things when it comes to protecting money and family assets. And typically, while that type of behavior has been associated with moneyed white families, a new cast member of the Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby, knows quite a bit about that.

In order to inherit her grandmother’s empire—of churches and restaurants—Mary married her late grandmother’s second husband Robert Cosby Sr. The two have been married for 22 years and share a teenage son together.

As you might imagine, it’s been a move that’s been met with a fair share of side eyes and outright disgust.

But ahead of tonight’s premiere episode of the new franchise, Cosby is letting folks know that she really could not care less about what people have to say about her marriage.

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Mary said, “We were kind of in an arranged marriage. It was in my grandmother’s will for us to marry.”

Mary’s late grandmother told Robert, “If anything ever happens to me Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you.”

Mary said, “We’re blessed to this day because of it.”

That may be the case. But her castmates see the whole situation a bit differently.

“I don’t give a sh*t if it’s your biological grandpa, your step-grandpa, sh*t’s weird.”

To that Mary responds, “They’ll get over it. Digest it.”

Later, in an interview with another housewife, Teresa Giudice, Mary Cosby spoke again about the backlash from people regarding her marriage.

“I’m busting through with this grandfather story, backlash. I don’t care. It’s not my blood. It was a family situation that I knew was right. They’re coming at me like I’m incest. I’m gross. And I’m marrying my grandfather, which sounds ridiculous. But I think—well, it does sound ridiculous. It’s my story and I’m not ashamed of it. I feel like I’d rather have kept my grandmother’s empire together than to have listened to the people and be let them be lost in life. It was 22 years ago. We’ve been married 22 years. So you understand when it’s old. It’s old to me now.”

You can watch a clip of Cosby and her castmates in this sneak peek from tonight’s episode, obtained by PEOPLE, below.

The Real Housewives of Salt Like City premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.