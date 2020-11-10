Madamenoire Featured Video

With all that the Braxton sisters have lived and experienced within the past year, it seemed that fans would be eager to see what was going to happen on this season of Braxton Family Values.

But even Traci’s unrest, Trina’s wedding, the ongoing mystery between Toni and Birdman, and Tamar’s mental health issues couldn’t get the attention of the people—in the midst of an all-around crazy year.

These days, the news has the possibility to compete with the nation’s most dramatic reality tv stars.

This season premiere was met with Nielsen’s lowest recorded ratings for a premiere for this show, according to Show Buzz Daily.

In addition to waiting for the results of the election, another thing that might describe the sluggish start is the fact that the promotion for this season was significantly less than years prior.

The season 7 premiere clocked 409,000 viewers.

Those numbers are less than half of 2018’s audience.

According to That Grape Juice. The first four seasons of “Braxton Family Values” had over 1 million views. During season 5 views dropped to 840,000. Last season, they were up to 920,000. But dropped rapidly this year.

Only time will tell if viewers have lost interest for good or this was just unusual given the climate of the country.

Did you watch the season premiere of “Braxton Family Values”?