Chaniece Wallace had her whole life to look forward to: A successful career in medicine, a loving husband, and her newborn daughter, Charlotte. Sadly, the pediatrician’s life was snuffed out as a result of complications of childbirth. According to Wallace’s husband, Anthony Wallace, Charlotte was delivered four weeks prior to her original due date on October 20 as a result of Wallace being diagnosed with preeclampsia.

“Charlotte was born under unique conditions she was delivered via C-section, 4 weeks prior to her scheduled due date. We were expecting to receive her November 20th 2020,” the widower explained in a message posted to a Go Fund Me page created in honor of his late wife. “But we experienced a great opportunity to embrace her sooner. Charlotte is a premature baby due to the strenuous circumstances her mother encountered during the third trimester.”

The symptoms that Wallace experienced in connection to the potentially deadly condition, which is characterized by dangerously high blood pressure and signs of organ damage, included “a ruptured liver, high blood pressure, and kidneys [that] were not fully functioning.” Sadly, Wallace would succumb to these complications just two days after giving birth to Charlotte.

“Chaniece fought with every piece of strength, courage, and faith she had available,” Anthony wrote. “She was a Chief Resident at Indiana University School of Medicine Pediatric Hospitalist with Indiana University Health Physicians and just completed her board exams while interviewing for multiple positions around the country. Chaniece was such a warm soul, welcoming to almost everybody. Not only loved by family and friends but individuals she would encounter in the patient population. She had a special way of being empathetic with her patients and making each one of them feel special.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of another Black mother. We send our prayers to Wallace’s family during this time. If you would like to contribute to Wallace’s family, you can do so by clicking here.