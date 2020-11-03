Madamenoire Featured Video

Former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell welcomed his second child with his wife Asia Lee. The couple shared their gender reveal using Tik Tok’s #WipeItDownChallenge back in May.

Now the child, who they revealed at the time was a boy, is here.

Mitchell shared the announcement, days after his birth, on Instagram.

It’s my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL. That’s right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! ❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia! ❤️

Honor is Asia Lee’s second child and Mitchell’s fourth. He has two adult children from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.

His daughter Allure, is a 19-year-old college student and a son Lyric, in his early twenties.

Mitchell and Asia Lee, who married in 2012, welcomed their first child, daughter Wisdom in 2017.

Some famous friends, including Kyla Pratt, Jason Weaver, Damon Wayans Jr. and for “All That” co-star Danny Tamberelli congratulated Mitchell on his bundle of joy.

Congratulations to these two!