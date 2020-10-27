“I Actually Hate You” Braylon Has Another Message For His Father Dwight Howard

These days, you can find Dwight Howard celebrating his championship win with the Lakers, the first of his career. He’s been celebrating so much, he attracted the disgust of another former Laker, Shaquille O’Neal, who basically told him to calm down because he didn’t contribute enough to be celebrating the way he is.

But there’s another person who’s taken issue with Dwight Howard’s celebrating for an entirely different reason.

His eldest son, 12-year-old Braylon Howard has another message for his NBA father.

As we reported earlier, Braylon wrote on Instagram that his father wasn’t a real dad, in response to an Instagram story from the mother of his half sister, in which she also accused Howard of being an absentee father.

From the looks of things, Howard still hasn’t made an effort to see his children—at least not Braylon. Because he doubled down on his initial message with a video.

In an Instagram Live video captured by Gossip Of The City, Braylon says,

“As of right now, I hate you. And I’m not saying this because someone told me to. I actually hate you. You don’t talk to me at all. Once Laylah gets as old as me, she’s going to feel the same way. We made you a Roadblocks account so you could play with us when you were in Atlanta and we’re here. Do you ever play on it? No. You don’t eve play with us. The only time you play with us is when we’re with you and that’s rarely when we’re with you. Every time we go to the house, we’re always be Momma V. All of our parents have said we don’t need a nanny.”

You can watch the video below.

Sadly, in the days since the video was posted, Howard has been seen out in the club with his fiancée, WNBA player Te’a Cooper.

Or celebrating his birthday—which isn’t until December– with a karaoke session, also with Cooper and, oddly enough Reginae. Howard is 34-years-old. Then again, his fiancée is only 22.

Interestingly, since Braylon’s comments hit the internet, Howard posted several videos of him and another one of his children in his Instagram story.

What do you make of Braylon’s comments and Howard’s avoidance of his children and their cries for love and attention?