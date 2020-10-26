Please Let Sasha Obama Rap Her City Girl Lyrics In Peace

Sasha Obama is 19-years-old, so she might just enjoy the City Girls, a Miami duo comprised of rappers Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and JaTavia “JT” Johnson

It didn’t take long for it to get to the group, group member JT retweeted the video to her followers with the cat-heart eye emoji.

But as we know, when your father was the first Black president of the United States, there’s a different set of rules and expectations for you.

Over the weekend, TikTok users discovered that the former First Daughter had an account after her friend tagged her in a video of the two of them rapping to the “Said Sum” remix by Moneybagg Yo featuring the City Girls and Da Baby.

Once users discovered her TikTok, her videos were scrubbed from the account, probably due to safety concerns.

What happened spurred two-fold emotions. Sasha Obama can’t live her best life because her private life keeps coming up for commentary on the internet, but also, many of us were happy to see the young woman have fun and enjoy regular-schmegular 19-year-old shenanigan’s.

Sasha’s big sister Malia has had her share of private moments turned public. If anything, I think Malia and Sasha will really have to have real discussions with their friends about sharing things on social media. Because as a family and their social position, the Obamas really need friends that will hold them down.

In September Michelle Obama talked about how her family has come together under the pressures of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. With two college kids in her home, Malia goes to Harvard while Sasha is a student at the University of Michigan, Obama said they have enjoyed bonding since it may be the last time her family will live under the same roof. She joked and said that at this point, everyone is “sick” of each other

I do believe that the children of presidents should be off limits, especially because their parent’s choices and ambitions or political positions shouldn’t weigh down on their children’s shoulders. And as young Black women, we know that the critiques of the Obama girls have been drenched in racism and misogynoir ever since they stepped foot into the White House.