“Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah” Biography Detailing Life & Career Of The Late Aaliyah To Be Released Next Year

Sadly and tragically, R&B singer Aaliyah passed away just before the era when celebrities began sharing more of themselves with their fans via interviews and social media. So there is still quite a bit of her story that is still shrouded in mystery.

But some lingering questions might be answered in a upcoming biography about the late singer’s life.

According to Billboard, the project Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah will be released through Simon & Schuster/Atria Books on Aug. 17, 2021.

Baby Girl was written by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, who has built her career working for Vibe, The Source, The Village Voice, Rolling Stone, Billboard and many more.

Billboard reports that the biography will focus on Aaliyah’s life and career, from her Detroit roots, to working with Missy Elliott and Timbaland.

The press release for the project notes, “The book also includes a deep dive into her tumultuously abusive entanglement with R. Kelly and an intense investigation on the crash that ended her life.”

Iandoli said, ““I wrote this book as an Aaliyah fan. This is for all of us who for the last twenty years can spot her influence everywhere, while wishing she was still here. I left no stone unturned, and I hope I’ve added to her legacy properly.”

Set to be released on the 20th anniversary of her death, the book is set to contain exclusive interviews and never before told stories.

Aaliyah’s estate was and is not involved in the release of Baby Girl. But given the family’s decision to release her music on streaming platforms, perhaps they’ll also be open to sharing her story in this way as well. (Though if history is any indicator, I doubt it.)

Are you interested in an Aaliyah biography? Will you check it out when it’s released next year.

You can check out the cover for the project below.