“I Opened My Big Mouth”: Papoose Clarifies Remy Ma Is Not Pregnant After Alluding That She Was

Over the summer rapper Papoose got everyone excited when he alluded that he and his wife, fellow MC Remy Ma, were expecting.

But in a recent interview with Hot 93.7’s Jenny Boom Boom, Papoose confessed that he definitely jumped the gun in speaking out about re-entering their fertility journey via IVF.

“Within that in vitro process, there are necessary steps that we have to take for us to have a baby,” Papoose, 42, explained. “At the time when I made that announcement, my wife woke up one day and said ‘Hey, I’m ready now since it’s COVID, we’re locked in. I don’t think it’s going to stop me from working. Let’s do it.’” As a result, they went to the doctor and “started the procedure,” as he put it.

“When we started the procedure, I was so excited and I opened my big mouth and I said something about it and people not knowing how the procedure goes, that there are steps you have to take, they took it as she was already carrying our child. But what I was expressing was, ‘Yo, we’re having the next baby. She’s ready because we already have the embryo.’” He revealed that they have a male embryo waiting.

If anything, it looks like Papoose also may have gotten an earful from Remy for telling their business a little prematurely.

In July Papoose broke the news on Fox Soul to Claudia Jordan and while he definitely didn’t say that Remy was pregnant, it left a lot open to the imagination.

“I love being with my family,” he said. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my daughter. We’re just making the best out of it and moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. You know, we gonna have a new child soon.”

The couple has been open and transparent about their journey, detailing a lot of their pain and triumphs on Love & Hip Hop. After Remy reacclimated to life outside of prison and refocused her career, the two initially suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy.

But all of that changed when they announced they were expecting in 2018, giving birth to their daughter Reminisce in December of that year. While it wasn’t the first child for both, Papoose has three children from previous relationships, Dejanae Mackie, Shamele and Destiny, while Remy has a son named Jace, Reminisce is their first child together, who they affectionately dubbed the “Golden Child.”

Remy did suffer post delivery complications and had to receive a blood transfusion, so her health is very critical to her and her family.

Wishing the Mackie’s a healthy and successful IVF process! Who knows maybe there will be another addition to the Mackie household by the end of 2021, whenever Remy is good and ready.