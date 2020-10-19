Kelly Price Asks For “Healing” And “Prayers” While Mourning The Death Of Her Mother

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kelly Price shared devastating news on Monday, revealing that her mother, Claudia Price-North, died over the weekend. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

“It is with so many unexplainable emotions that I must make the acknowledgement that Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 my mother, Claudia Price-North took her last breath and said goodbye to the world,” said Price in a statement obtained by The Grio.

She continued saying that the unexpected loss of her mother has shaken her and her family to their core.

“This is something I wasn’t prepared for, none of us were and I don’t know that anyone under any circumstances ever could be. Respectfully I ask for the sake of her husband, her sister, my sister and myself along with the rest of the family that we be given time to process this loss privately. We know that Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. We need healing right now, so please keep my family in your prayers,” Price continued.

Price grew up under the tutelage of her mother who served as the musical director at the Church of God and Christ in Jamaica, a neighborhood in Queens, New York which is also Price’s birthplace. Price-North was diagnosed with breast cancer in the late 90’s and beat a terminal diagnosis when she was given two months to live. After chemotherapy and medical treatments she went into remission in 2006.

Price-North was one of her daughter’s many inspirations, her church choir foundation led Price to a successful career singing background for some of the biggest artists Mariah Carey, Ronald Isley and Sean “Diddy” Combs. In 1998 Price released her debut album Soul of a Woman.

In a year where many have experienced unimaginable loss publicly and privately, Price’s news comes month after the death of her grandfather Jerome Norman Jr. who died from the coronavirus in April.

Sending condolences to Price and her loved ones during this difficult time.