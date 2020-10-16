“This Man Just Peed On Me!”: Detroit Woman Says She Woke Up To A Well-Known Pastor Urinating On Her During Flight

A Detroit woman says she was startled mid-flight when she woke up to find that a “well-known” North Carolina pastor was peeing on her.

Alicia Beverly was returning home to Detroit from Las Vegas on Monday night with her sister when the event occurred after she dozed off during a red-eye flight on Delta.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” Beverly told WJBK.

The sensation made her wake up, where her worst fears were confirmed.

“I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” Alicia said. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

Luckily a few passengers ran over to help her, while an off-duty cop restrained the man. Sources who spoke with the pastor told WBJK that he suffered a bad reaction to a sleeping aid.

“He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Alicia continued.

Unfortunately for Alicia, she was forced to sit in her urinated soaked clothes for the remainder of the flight until the plane landed at Detroit Metro Airport.

The pastor was taken into custody but was not charged, the FBI has not yet made a decision to move forward as they oversee incidents which occur in the air.

While she’s grateful for everyone who came to her aid during the flight, she is suffering incredibly because of the event.

“It was a lot. My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten four hours of sleep,” she said.