Anxiety, Migraines, Sore Throats, And 7 Other Issues You Can Treat Naturally With Rose Water

Rose water is exactly what it sounds like: water that has been infused with rose petals. Many beauty brands boast about the inclusion of rose water in their products, which is great for branding and promotion because it just sounds lovely. However, the inclusion of rose water is actually much deeper than a marketing ploy that companies use to convince you to purchase their products. Rose water really does work and its countless benefits extend well beyond the realm of beauty to health and mental wellness. Best of all, it is natural, non-toxic, and vegan. Here are 10 uses for rose water that you may not have known.

Soothes irritated skin

When it comes to soothing dry and itchy skin, rose water is one of the best natural solutions that you can apply to the affected area in order to soothe the skin.

“It’s anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, has antioxidants and it hydrates — four main reasons why it’s so effective and can be used for so many reasons,” says Dr. Tabasun Mir, a skincare physician in cosmetic dermatology and cosmetic laser surgery, told the Huffington Post. “It’s also good for those who are acne-prone because people don’t realize that acne is caused by bacteria on the surface of your skin.”

As a result of its anti-inflammatory properties, many use rose water to soothe the side effects of conditions such as eczema or rosacea. Simply apply it to the affected area and allow the rose water to do the rest.