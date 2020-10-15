“You Are Not Putting That Tongue In My Mouth”: Claudia Jordan Claims Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice And Told Her Not To Date Black Men

Claudia Jordan is never one to hold her tongue and in a recent interview she shockingly revealed that Donald Trump attempted to kiss her…twice.

The former Celebrity Apprentice star told all on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast and she spared nothing in the tea spilling.

“He would call me all the time, small talk and yes he flirted. He tried it a couple of times, where I had to shut it down,” she said.

“Oh, before I got ‘Apprentice’, we were just like the year, or the year leading up to the show he was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do it … He tried to kiss me one time. Was it once? Twice.” Jordan recalled. “And I had to remind him that he was married. That was like, You are not putting that tongue in my mouth. This is not going to happen. Absolutely not.“

“Yeah. I mean, everyone knows he cheats on her,” referring to his wife Melania. “And so does she, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so big.”

“I know he did like me as a person,” she later said. “I know he floated and he did try to kiss me twice, but I wasn’t gonna go along with that. And you know, he tried me a couple times, but I was still able to, like I said, curve, which a lot of women, we shouldn’t have to have the skill, but a lot of us do have that skill.

“We have to navigate where, okay, it wasn’t sexual assault, I’m not going to say that, but you are trying it and you are a married man. And let me remind you, you are married to Melania and I’m not her… So you can put your little orange lips on your wife and we can do business but you are gonna be over there.”

Jordan also said that Trump discouraged her from dating Black men because he believed they were broke.

“He would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with Black men, dating them, which I was at the time dating an Olympic athlete, Black man, and who is the best in the world,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said, ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money to you. So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”

Jordan also claimed that Trump treats his youngest daughter Tiffany unfairly and favors his oldest daughter Ivanka.

“He favors Ivanka over his own wife,” Jordan said. “I like the way he loves Ivanka. He loves Ivanka. I think he’s okay with Trump Jr. And Eric is just like, whatever. The afterthought, but he’s the ugliest.”

She also said that Trump is pretty shallow and treats people based on how attractive he deems them to be.

“So I think Trump judges people by looks, weight. He made comments to me when I was doing ‘Celebrity Apprentice’. Like, I know he values people based on those types of things. And I know that sounds like a f—d up thing for me to say but it’s true. He does. He values people based on how thin they are, how attractive they are, if they’re rich.”

Maybe it’s not that shocking because the current “president” has multiple accusations against him alleging that he’s engaged in sexual harassment and assault. He even touted it himself by claiming that he likes to grab women by their vaginas.

