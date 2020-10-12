Plot Twist: Black Man Keeps Puppy After White Woman Throws The Dog At Him During Erratic Rant

We’ve been down the road before of watching a perfectly harmless puppy be abused at the hands of a white woman while spewing erratic, racist commentary. Does anyone remember the exhausting tale of Central Park Karen?

On Friday, Twitter user “glogloglo,” also known as “Glomula” posted a clip which has since gone viral, showing an unnamed white woman who as she insults, harasses and assaults him on an unknown street in California.

Sending a little forewarning that the videos below contain NSFW language. And, if you are an animal/dog lover, you will definitely be triggered by the videos.

In the first video, Glomula is sitting in his car when the woman accuses him of voting for Donald Trump. She then reaches into his window and attempts to hit him while holding the dog.

“What the f–k is wrong with you? Get the f—k out of here!” he says in response as he exits the car.

She strangely answers, “An evil piece of s–t,” when he asks “What are you?”

From there he continues recording her on the street as she stares blankly into his soul. They engage in some weird existential conversation after she she asks him, if he’s loved.

As she states the obvious that he’s Black, Glomula goes from frustration to openly laughing at the woman.

When he asks, “Is that your dog?” she hurls the dog at him in a split second. The dog lands on the ground squealing, and then runs towards Glomula for safety as he tells her to back up.

Glomula has also created a GoFundMe to raise money for the dog’s upkeep. In the link he reveals the dog’s name is now “Movie.”

“Movie was rescued from a psycho Karen by the person she was thrown at this is for anyone who wants to help her!” he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

It also looks like you can follow Movie’s new journey on her Instagram page, @Movieflare.

The situation is definitely one of the strangest things we’ve seen in an increasingly chaotic year filled with foolishness. Hopefully Movie gets the love she deserves in her new home, away from the arms of her abuser.