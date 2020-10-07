MAFS: Olivia Says Being Quarantined With Brett Was A Blessing In Disguise

The idea of marrying and building a life with a stranger was already outlandish. But the thought that people who just met weeks ago would have to spend day in and day out with someone they don’t know all that well can be stressful.

Hell, there are plenty of people in traditional marriages who found themselves truly tested by the quarantine period. Divorces are up.

So you can only imagine the toll the stress of coronavirus and the uncertainty of living with a new spouse took on the “Married At First Sight” couples.

We saw as much in the preview for tonight’s episode of the show where tensions came to a head for more than a few couples.

And for Brett and Olivia those tensions ended with him walking out of the door.

In an interview with Page Six, Olivia shared how the quarantine affected her relationship.

See what she had to say below.

“We weren’t talking about anything other than COVID,” Olivia told The Post. “It definitely put stress on Brett’s and my relationship.”

Olivia, who is a nurse, had more stress than most of the world.

“I’m in a hospital full of COVID, and when I came home, Brett would be watching the news,” Olivia said. “That was a tough time for us, having to sit down and say, ‘I know you want to watch the news, but I can’t anymore. I can’t think about COVID.’ ”

Things took a turn for the worst when Olivia decided that she wanted to visit her family for the weekend. Brett advised against it. And when she returned to the apartment, he’d packed up his belongings and left.

“It was a huge shock. Yeah, we’re strangers and yeah, we’re married, but we’re still trying to work through this,” she said. “It was very devastating. I felt like he gave up on us.”

Olivia said dealing with this difficult time with Brett was a “blessing in disguise.”

“I would have appreciated not having a pandemic, but going through something traumatic and stressful and life-changing really helped us grow during our marriage,” said Olivia. “I’d rather know how Brett reacts to trauma.”

While most “Married At First Sight” couples typically spend only eight weeks together, this season couples doubled that time and were together for 16 weeks.