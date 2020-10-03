Was SZA Of Legal Age When She & Drake Allegedly Dated In 2008?

Drake dropped quite the surprise on his guest verse on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” track when he revealed he dated SZA over a decade ago. On the Metro Boomin’ produced record, the 6-God rapped: “Yeah, said she wanna f–k to some SZA, wait. ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

The “Hit Different” singer hasn’t confirmed or denied this but one thing that is for sure is that she unfollowed Drake after his revelation made headlines.

The TDE songstress also posted a subliminal message via her Instagram story. We’re not sure if it was for fans who were prying or Drake for telling her business, but either way she was making it clear she wanted everyone to mind theirs. In the IG story, she posted a video of a man who went up to a woman and said: “Excuse me, ma’am! Excuse me! You’re in my business? Yeah, don’t do that.”

There were also some eyebrows raised on social media about the age difference between the two in 2008. That year, SZA turned 18 on November 8. Drake was 21-years-old at the time. For Drake’s sake, we hope he dated her after she turned 18. Once Black Twitter started doing the math and discovered that the 29-year-old was barely legal during that year, they had questions and concerns.

User @Avi_Edwards tweeted: “A 3-4 year age difference is normal later in life. He groomed SZA, and he groomed multiple other young women. Drake is a fucking pedophile and we all know this. When he gets his own R. Kelly style documentary don’t be shocked.”



Someone else on Twitter pointed out that the age of consent in many states is 17, therefore if they dated it would’ve been legal depending on where SZA lived at the time.

Some folks, like user @Mr_Laidback, didn’t see what the big deal was.

There was also some dispute about SZA’s real age because on her album cover for Z, 1989 is listed under her name seemingly alluding to the year she was born. Google says she was born in 1990. If she was truly born in 1989, she was 18 when she and Drake allegedly dated.

What you all think? Was the age gap a little too wide? Take a look at a few more tweets below.