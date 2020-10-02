Who Knew? Drake Reveals He Dated SZA Back In The Day

There are some celebrities who prefer to keep their dating life to themselves. Aside from a sneak shot from the paps, you’d never know to whom they were romantically linked. Sometimes it’s decades before we learned that they were attached to someone, especially another celebrity.

And then there are other celebrities who spill the tea on themselves.

Recently, Drake has decided to be the latter.

In a recently released song from 21 Savage, called “Mr. Right Now,” Drake revealed that he used to date fellow recording artist, SZA.

In the second verse, Drake raps:

“Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait

‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08

If you cool with it, baby, she can still play

While I jump inside that box and have a field day

I’m the slow stroke king, hit me anytime

And my goal is to get you to the finish line

I seen good movies and bad plenty times

So let me finish strong, girl.”

Well, there you have it.

Drake has an interesting pattern when it comes to sharing the women he’s dated. Some are shrouded in secrecy, like the mother of his son Sophie Brussaux, while others are publicly praised and paraded around, like he tried to do with Rihanna.

Interesting.

Are you surprised to hear that these two dated? Are you surprised Drake rapped about it over ten years later?