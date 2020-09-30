Kevin And Eniko Hart Welcome Their Baby Girl

God bless the women who’ve had to navigate childbirth and mothering during the unprecedented times associated with this global pandemic and the stress that comes along with it.

After announcing her pregnancy this past March, Eniko Hart is among that number now.

The wife of comedian Kevin Hart shared that she and her husband welcomed a baby girl, their second child together, yesterday.

Eniko shared news of their daughter’s arrival on Instagram in graphic word art that read:

“9 Months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

Eniko captioned the picture, “Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth…welcome to the world baby girl…we couldn’t love you more.”

She also shared the name of this little bundle, “Kaori Mai Hart.”

Kaori is Kevin Hart’s fourth child. He shared children Heaven and Hendrix with his first wife Torrei Hart. And son Kenzo with Eniko.

Congratulations to Kevin and Eniko! Wishing she and her baby a safe and healthy recovery.

You can check out Eniko’s pregnancy journey with her daughter on the following pages.