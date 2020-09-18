“Now You Know” Halle Berry Reveals She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt

For some time now, the narrative around Halle Berry is that she can’t keep a man. But for all of this chatter, Halle Berry has had a solid rotation of suitors for years.

When one leaves, another one is on his way.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, when most of us are still mostly sequestered to the confines of our homes, Ms. Halle is still pulling.

Recently, the 54-year-old actress revealed the identity of her latest beau, singer Van Hunt.

As far as I can tell, there was no speculation about the two being romantically linked. But if you look back on Mr. Hunt’s page, you’ll find that there is evidence of their courtship going back until at least July.

He shared an image of a woman kissing him in front of bamboo.

The picture alone, doesn’t exactly confirm who this might be. But the background gave it away.

It’s the same setting Berry has appeared in front of when she speaks to her Instagram followers.

The two likely spent her birthday together.

And some days before that.

But yesterday, Berry shared the identity of her new love interest. With a picture of her wearing a shirt bearing his name. And the caption, “Now you know.”

Slick.

Congratulations to these two. I hope they continue to make one another happy.