Fitness Fridays: Sunday II Sunday Products Are For Black Women Who Won’t Let Their Hair Hold Them Back From Being Active

When entrepreneur Keenan Beasley decided to create his luxury hair-care line Sunday II Sunday, he was inspired by the women in his life. They had always been active. His mother and niece love to swim, and his sister ran track and was a cheerleader at one point. With them in mind, the idea that there are women out there who won’t get moving due to concerns about their hair was shocking.

“I saw a stat that 40% of Black women weren’t working out because of their hair and that changed everything for me,” he said via e-mail. “The fact that a huge population of women were compromising on both their health and enjoyment because of their hair was simply something I had to help solve.”

“I truly feel that nothing should hold anyone back from living their life to the fullest,” he added. “We believe life is an adventure and a woman shouldn’t have to compromise because of her hair.”

Sunday II Sunday, which launched in May, is designed for textured hair. The unique formula in the products currently available from the line, including micellar rinse, moisturizing spray and scalp serum, provides the moisture necessary after a workout to protect your hair. Ingredients include peppermint oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, tea tree leaf extract and plenty more.

“We focused on scalp care to address the initial issues that are formed from sweat after activity,” Beasley said of the first offerings in the line. “We believe that healthy hair starts at the scalp.”

And while there are only four products available right now, Beasley has plans to expand with the help of a seed provided by two major companies that seek to uplift entrepreneurs: Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Ignite Venture Studio.

“These contributions have helped us develop best in class products and establish an amazing team,” he said. “From the quality of our ingredients to ensuring we have proper inventory to consistently meet the demands of our consumer base. Moving forward I will continue to invest in innovation and marketing.

“We are excited to continue bringing innovative solutions to meet the needs of the active women,” he added when speaking on future product rollouts. “This will include a shampoo and conditioner and eventually styling products.”

But as of right now, after only a few months on the market, Sunday II Sunday is off to a great start. On the website, the products have a bevvy of positive reviews. Customers have used the them to refresh their natural curls after exercise, as well as to maintain protective styles like braids by nourishing the scalp. Beasley is hopeful that more people will rave about the line soon enough so that the products will be the go-to for sporty sistas all over.

“My dream is that Sunday II Sunday will be in every woman’s gym bag and accompanying her on every adventure around the world.”

Sunday II Sunday products are currently available online.