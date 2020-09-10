New Testimony Claims Andre Montgomery Was A Suspect In Theft From Ms. Robbie, Launching Tim Norman’s Murder For Hire Plot

There were clues that Tim Norman wasn’t the smiling man we saw on the OWN reality show, “Welcome To Sweetie Pies.” His ex Janae Wallick claimed that he had been physically abusive throughout their years-long relationship.

Still, we didn’t think he would plot to murder one of his own family members. But those are the charges he’s currently facing.

As we reported earlier, Norman was arrested in the murder-for-hire plot against his nephew Andre Montgomery.

During our initial reporting, it seemed that the alleged murder plot was carried out so Norman could collect on the $450,000 life insurance policy he’d taken out on his 18-year-old nephew.

But now, new information about the case has emerged.

According to STL Today, during testimony in a virtual bail hearing, Detective Donald Thurmond testified that Andre Montgomery was a suspect in the theft of $200,000 in cash from Robbie Montgomery’s, his grandmother’s home.

Tim Norman’s alleged accomplice Terica Ellis told investigators she knew the theft made Norman’s “boys” want to “get up on” Andre.

The detective also testified that Norman offered Ellis $10,000 to “secure the location” of his nephew on the night that he was killed. Norman and Ellis met when she worked at the club Bottoms Up and had been intimate in the past.

Federal documents state that both Norman and Ellis traveled to St. Louis the day before Montgomery was killed and communicated with one another via pre-paid cell phones the day of the shooting.

The detective testified that on the day of his murder, Montgomery was set to meet Ellis near Fairground Park. The two texted about a pair of pants. Detectives believe after the two met up, Montgomery was shot by a third party.

Ellis then left the area and returned to Memphis. Afterward she deposited $9,000 in several bank accounts. Norman then tried to collect on the life insurance policies in 2014. He was listed as the sole benefactor on the documents.

Norman was never able to collect the insurance money. His life insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam was also charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He is also accused of providing false information on the policies, including Montgomery’s income.

Yaghnam, who worked in life insurance after working in the music industry, producing for rapper Nelly’s 2002 hit album Nellyville.

Ellis and Norman were both indicted by the federal grand jury in August on charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire or murder for hire resulting in death. Norman is also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.