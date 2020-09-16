10 Practices That Will Keep Stress From Killing Your Relationship

Stress is a natural part of everyday life that we can’t avoid. However, the way in which we respond to stress can have disastrous effects on our health and the health of our relationships. If you’re finding that stress has been compromising the quality of your marriage or relationship lately, continue reading for 10 practical tips for turning things around.

Take some time for yourself

We all need time to unwind from the daily stressors of life. You can do yourself, your family, and your partner a favor by taking the necessary time alone that you require to recharge. Contrary to popular belief, no one needs to be up under their spouse or kids every waking hour.