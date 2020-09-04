Walter Kemp And SVEDKA Gave Me The Best Home Workout Of My Life Last Week

Sip and sees, paint and sips, drunk yoga– the latter doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but the point is people love infusing an alcoholic beverage into just about any activity you can think of and I’m not ashamed to say I’m here for it. Last week, Walter Kemp of Obé Fitness and SVEDKA took creativity to the next level with a workout routine inspired by the brand’s new line of Pure Infusions Vodka that incorporated a few sips along the way as well.

I’m sure you’re thinking alcohol and exercise don’t exactly mix (and you’re half right). If you’re mixing your post-workout cocktail while you hit your moves, however, let me just tell you it’s a match made in health-conscious heaven. And before you point out the number of hidden calories in most libations, let me share that Pure Infusions vodkas are naturally flavored and contain zero grams of sugar, zero grams of fat, zero grams of carbs, and just 70 calories per 1.5 ounce serving.

Source: SVEDKA Pure Infusions / SVEDKASo where does the workout part come in? With these signature booty boosting moves crafted by Kemp. The first exercise, the Clamshell and pour, is a remix of the traditional move that sets up your post-workout bev. Grabbing either the Strawberry Guava, Ginger Lime, or Dragonfruit Melon flavor, simply pour 2 ounces over a glass of ice. To keep your drink light on the calories, top with a couple of ounces of club soda or sparkling water.

In move two, the bridge and stir, you’ll mix your club soda and Pure Infusions with a straw while doing glute bridge reps and taking in the natural aroma of your cocktail before transitioning into the third exercise. After completing the desired number of bridge reps, move into either a high or a low plank as you hover over your drink and reward yourself with a sip at the end. See how fun that sounds? (Sorry, this is one time I’m going to say the person who holds their plank the shortest amount of time wins.)

While you may not be able to set up a live drummer for your workouts to make them as fun as Kemp, you can most definitely switch up your at-home exercise routine with Obé’s offerings, which include live and on-demand classes. If you’re looking to switch up your signature workout cocktail as well, check out these Pure Infusions recipes. I promise you won’t feel guilty afterward.