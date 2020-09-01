“I Regret Even Having Those Thoughts” Clarke Peters Remembers Chadwick Boseman And Shares A Lesson About Judgment

The news that actor Chadwick Boseman passed from colon cancer came as a devastating shock to us. To see a 43-year-old man succumb to a bout with a cancer he had been secretly battling for years is just not something you expect to hear, especially given the fact that Boseman was able to work and produce some iconic films in the process.

One his final films was Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. In it, he played a deceased Vietnam war soldier who occasionally haunted and even encouraged his friends from the platoon, now that they had grown older.

Boseman worked alongside actors Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Clarke Peters.

In light of his passing, Peters, perhaps best known for his role as Lester Freamon in “The Wire,” spoke with “Good Morning Britain” about working with Boseman and in turn shared a very important lesson for us all.

“I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn’t the most altruistic in that environment. But hindsight teaches us a lot of things. And what I’m addressing is basically, my wife asked what Chadwick was like. And I was really excited to work with him. I said, ‘Well, I think he’s a little bit precious.’ And she said why. I said because he’s surrounded by people who are fawning over him. He’s got a Chinese practitioner who’s massaging his back when he walks off set. He’s got a makeup lady who’s massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there, holding his hand. And I’m thinking, ‘Well, maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.’ But now, I have to…I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him. We were in 104 degree weather, running with equipment up to 40 pounds on our backs and that young man…”

Peters becomes emotional.

The anchors filled the time as Peters composed himself. Before the interview ended, they shared that Boseman looked up to Peters and was exciting about working with him.

June 27, 2020, he tweeted, “The beauties of filming. Always wanted to be Wired with this guy.”

Peters responded to Boseman’s thoughts about him.

“I’ve got an ego too and to have a cat like that really be in your corner feels exceedingly good. I didn’t realize that he felt that way and that’s my blessing. That’s my blessing and I will accept that with gratitude, deeply. I was looking forward to working with him myself. I really was. My kids and having seen [Black Panther] myself I was moved just like you were moved, even at this ripe old age. To see a hero like that in an environment like that, with everything that that culture has to offer the world. I tell you, it was spiritually uplifting. Just fantastic.”

You can watch Peter’s full interview in the video below.