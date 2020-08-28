MAFS Sneak Peek: Watch Miles And Karen Share A Kiss Playing Truth Or Dare

It’s no secret that Miles and Karen have some work to do when it comes to their marriage—all of the couples do, to be honest.

But these two are in a particularly unique position because they’re on the fringe where there’s an equal likelihood that they’ll stay together and break up. Karen has walls up after the hurt and betrayal she experienced from her last relationship. And Miles, the eternal giver, is not clear on what he wants out of marriage.

There is work to do.

And with all of that in the way, the two have only scratched the surface on physical intimacy.

But if you pay attention, there are glimmers of hope. They’re touchy. And I peeped Karen fully relaxing into Miles’ temple massage.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, we see that the two are forced to take it up several notches, all in front of the watchful eyes and wide grins of their friends.

During a game of truth or dare, the couple’s friends call out actions for the couple to act out and one of them included a lil kiss.

See how these two handled it in the video below.

“Married at First Sight” airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime at 8pm/7pm central.