10 Things To Do After A Romantic Betrayal That Will Feel So Much Better Than Revenge

When a lover betrays your trust, you may develop an intense desire for revenge. You may want to make them feel some of the pain that you felt when you learned of their disloyalty. While getting back at an ex for doing you wrong may seem like it will make you feel better, those feelings are likely to be short lived. And in some cases, you may feel even worse after. Instead of wasting more time and energy on a person who has already proven that they’re unworthy, here are 10 ways to move forward in a constructive way that you won’t regret later.

Seek true healing

This process will look different from person to person and oftentimes, it’s not a linear one. Healing doesn’t happen overnight, but submitting to your personal process is a must. Allow yourself to feel all of the feelings and then give your heart the time that is needed to fully mend.