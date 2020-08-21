Diamond Jack Is Still Looking For Love In A New Show Called “Faraway Bae”

We all watched in shock and disappointment as the potential union between Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack ended nastily and abruptly when Carlton called Diamond out of her name because she had some questions about his sexuality.

And while that experience of being disrespected on national television might have soured many people on the dating experience, Jack is still searching for love.

And like her participation on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” she’s using another reality-like show to hopefully find a good match.

She’s the lead on a show called “Faraway Bae,” in which six bachelors—4 Black and 2 white in case you were wondering—compete for Diamond’s affections.

And since this show was filmed within the past five months it all took place virtually. So, much like her time in the “Love is Blind” pods, Diamond is meeting and dating these men from the comfort of her own space via Zoom.

And it all goes down in a seven-day period.

To top it all off, the show is hosted by another Netflix favorite Joey Sasso.

Watch the first episode for the series below.

You can check out the other episodes and the men competing for Diamond’s heart, here.