10 Things Teens Should Know How To Do Before They Leave For College

Back-to-school season is here and while your former high school senior has likely learned all that they will need to excel in college academically, there are certain life skills required to succeed in college and in life. College living will certainly look a bit different first semester due to covid-19, but these basics are important, pandemic or not. Make sure you’ve had a conversation with your child about these things before they step foot on campus.

How to schedule a doctor’s appointment

Part of being a responsible adult is knowing how to schedule and keep up with appointments. A child who is in their mid to late teens is in the perfect position to begin learning how to do so. Sit with them while they schedule an annual physical or dental cleaning. Then have them write their appointment dates down in a digital or physical calendar.